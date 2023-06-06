LeFLORE COUNTY, Okla. -- Authorities are looking for a man who is wanted for murder in LeFlore County.
Tyriq Eastling is charged in the death of Barry Richardson which happened in Pocola Feb. 21, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
OSBI said Eastling could have contacts throughout Oklahoma and Arkansas.
The U.S. Marshal Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Eastling's location and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the OSBI tip line at 1-800-522-8017, email tips@osbi.ok.gov or contact the U.S. Marshal Service.