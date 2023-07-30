Walkaway inmate

Conway/ Oklahoma Department of Corrections 

UPDATE (7/30/23) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Conway was apprehended on facility grounds.

VINITA, Okla. – Several law enforcement agencies are looking for an inmate who walked away from a correctional center in Vinita Saturday.

According to an alert released by law enforcement, Devon Conway, 33, was last accounted for at 3:30 p.m. at the NEOK Correctional Center in Vinita.

Conway was wearing a button-up blue shirt and khaki buttons.

Conway is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, and legs and a card with a crown on his right arm, according to the release.

Anyone who sees Conway is asked to call 911.

More News