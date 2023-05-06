Okmulgee County homicide investigation

Seven people were found dead Monday on a property in Henryetta.

The lawyer for one of the victims of a mass homicide that occurred on a property near Henryetta said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has taken over investigating the contents of the home and electronic devices.

Cameron Spradling is the lawyer for one of the victims of a mass homicide that occurred on a property near Henryetta.

On May 1, seven people were found dead on the property. Authorities said they were killed by 39-year-old Jesse McFadden.

On social media, Spradling said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has taken over investigating the contents of the home and electronic devices.

Spradling’s posts comes after claims that computers and cell phones were not seized by law enforcement when they saw the inside of the home near Henryetta.

More News