HENRYETTA, Okla. — The lawyer for one of the victims of a mass homicide that occurred on a property near Henryetta said 32 different cell phones and people used a home on the property as their location address.
On May 1, seven people were found dead on a property near Henryetta. Authorities said they were killed by 39-year-old Jesse McFadden.
Cameron Spradling, the lawyer for Ivy Webster, one of the people McFadden killed, said 32 different cell phones and people used a home on the property as their location address.
He said this information was obtained by his law firm's private investigator and that they have informed the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
"Henryetta Massacre: Breaking News: Thirty-two different cell phones and individuals utilized the House of Horrors as their location address! Information attained by my law firm’s P/I and now in the possession of the OSBI," Spradling said on Twitter.
Spradling previously referred to the home as a "house of horrors" when he said computers and cell phones on the property were not taken by law enforcement.
Spradling later said the OSBI has taken over investigating the home and devices found in it.
