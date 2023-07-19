TULSA, Okla. — An attempted traffic stop ended in an injury crash on I-244 and Utica Wednesday afternoon.
Tulsa Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on a car and the driver refused to pull over.
Before police began to actively pursue her, the driver crashed into a semi truck.
The driver, Summer Swell, got out of her vehicle and took off running down the highway due to her having multiple city warrants. Police said she also goes by Summer Firth.
Police chased her down where she was taken into custody.
Officer said Swell was not seriously injured, but did go to the hospital for treatment.
Police said this is not the first time they have had to chase Swell down. They were forced to chase her down in January 2022 during another traffic stop for an unreadable tag. She was arrested then, as well.
Traffic was backed up as crews had narrowed the highway down to one lane until the scene was cleared, but all lanes have now reopened.