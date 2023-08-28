TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Young Professionals (TYPROS) Foundation grant recipient is funding American Sign Language tours in rotating Tulsa Museums over the next several months. 
 
These tours will be led by professional Deaf educators and aim to make the Tulsa arts and museums scene more accessible for the Tulsa Deaf, hard of hearing, and ASL fluent friends and family, according to the announcement. 
 
The first tour took place at Gilcrease Museum: Gilcrease In Your Neighborhood at the Helmerich Center for American Research on Friday, Aug. 25. However, there are multiple more tour dates to come at various Tulsa locations. 
 
FOX23 spoke with Deaf museum educator Alex Gauger about the ASL tours giving the ASL community more exposure to the arts and museums.
 
"I wanted to get involved and make that happen," Gauger said. "It's a really great start and I want to see what happens in the future."
 
FOX23 also spoke with the TYPROS grant recipient Nic Annette Miller who proposed the idea for these ASL tours. 
 
"When I saw an opportunity through the TYPROS foundation to apply for a grant that they have that supports projects and ideas around community development innovation and placemaking, it aligned with a lot of the work I do and providing ASL access at museums and art institutions," Miller said.
 
The next tour dates will be at 108 Contemporary: Live from the Moon on Sept. 22 at 6 pm, Philbrook Museum: Collection Highlights on Fri, Oct. 20 at 6 PM, Philbrook Museum: Trade and Transformation on Friday Nov. 10 at 6 PM, and Woody Guthrie Center: Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill on Friday Dec. 8 at 6 PM. 
 
For more information, visit typros.org/foundation.

