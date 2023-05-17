TULSA, Okla. — A special celebration in honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month is planned at an east Tulsa market.
Food trucks, vendors and entertainment are being brought into Nam- Hai Oriental Market for an event called Night Market.
The Facebook event shows nearly 2,000 people interested in the May 19th event.
Nam-Hai opened in Tulsa in 1980 before moving to their current location, near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road, in 2014.
Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Tulsa and Tulsa Global District are hosting the event.
Although the market usually closed at 8p, the event will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The cultural celebration is open to the public.