TULSA, Okla. -- Ascension St. John completed the first phase of their critical care expansion in order to help serve more patients in the community.
Phase one included the addition of 18 cardiovascular intensive care unit beds and phase two will add 18 surgical ICU beds, hospital officials said. Phase two is expected to be completed by summer 2024.
“Cardiovascular services is one of the signature clinical service lines for Ascension St. John and we are proud to fulfill our promise to expand access to critical care services for our community," said Michael McBride, regional president and chief operating officer of Ascension St. John.
Ascension St. John opened a Women & Childrens surgical unit at the Medical Center in May of 2022, along with the new Ascension St. John Rehabilitation Hospital, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located in Owasso. In total, 110 beds will be added across four hospital locations by 2024.