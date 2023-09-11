TULSA, Okla. — An immersive art exhibition at the Philbook is keeping summer alive.
“This summer has been really special here at Philbrook," said Jenny Fisher, the curator. "We have this exhibition called New Reals Art Lab where works from our collection are brought to life in really hands-on, immersive ways that we’ve never done before.”
Fisher works in education so this has been something she wanted to experiment with for a while by bringing incredible artwork to life.
This new realm is not only for learning and a creative outlet, but to step out of the box.
Fisher said the whole point of this new realm is “to create space here in the museum for people to be creative and to actually play because that is, especially for a lot of us, it is a part of our lives that we don’t get to do nearly enough.”
The highest trafficked part of this exhibition was the Cardboard Dimension. This piece of the exhibit holds 2-3,000 square feet of cardboard or cardboard boxes. They even have furniture to sit on!
“Its been really awesome to see folks from all ages, from our littlest crawlers on up," Fisher said.
Fisher said for someone who has yet to visit, they should come experience this space and the artwork whether they are making something themselves or viewing art they have never seen before.
Before the exhibition ends, they have a special event on Saturday, Sept. 16, with local artists who will do experimental play with sound and building for a celebratory goodbye. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Jamie Pierson with SCRAPS Design and Mark Kuykendall with Unknown Tone Records will do a celebratory goodbye to the art show.