TULSA, Okla. — Music filled Kendall Whittier Square Sunday morning as people gathered for the Arts and Eats Market.
The event, hosted by the Tulsa Farmers’ Market, takes place once a month and is catered to Tulsa artists.
“We make friends with everybody we support each other, like I’ll go buy flowers. It’s a group of artists and we want to support each other,” said Jaque Riggs.
Riggs is from Peru and is the owner of Jewelry by Jaque. She is at the Arts and Eats Market every month.
"I started last year, I think maybe at the middle of the year and I didn't miss one day, one second Sunday,” she said.
Riggs has a booth at the Farmers’ Market, and her jewelry is in several galleries in Tulsa, but the Arts and Eats Market has a special place in her heart.
"It’s nice to be with all the artists I love it,” Riggs said.
Kris Hutto is the Tulsa Farmers’ market executive director. She says this market has a different appeal than the Tulsa Farmers’ market.
"Sundays are a kind of a totally different vibe, being more artsy,” Hutto said.
"This market is an opportunity to really showcase Tulsa’s local artisans, crafters and it’s just a really unique vibe at this market,” Hutto also said.
Hutto said they added this market in 2022.
"Our Saturday market, we're actually limited with amount of arts and crafts we can have per the Department of Agriculture. A lot of people don't realize that. So, we found ourselves turning away a lot of really fantastic vendors that were applicants and so we thought we need to give them an opportunity too to be successful,” Hutto said.
Hutto said just like at the Farmers’ Market, the Arts and Eats Market takes SNAP benefits.
"We even double SNAP benefits dollar for dollar up to $20 per market day with our Double Up program,” Hutto said.
The Arts and Eats Market happens on every second Sunday of the month and they encourage anyone to come down and check it out.