EUFAULA, Okla. — The Eufaula community is prepping for the third Eufaula Wine and Arts Festival hosted by organization Vision Eufaula.
The festival centers around 10 murals created by various artists spread around town. It will be on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 AM to 6 PM.
FOX23 spoke with Vision Eufaula President Karen Weldin about the festival's significance.
"It's symbolic of unity, and all are welcome, and people in the community coming together. It's a perfect mural for Eufaula," Weldin said. "It's just the thing to do in the community, bring people together, and all working together to make it a greater community."
The newest mural to be featured was painted by a Muscogee Creek artist and is a 58-feet-long and 8-feet-tall 3D mural that people can walk on and depicts a Muscogee Creek friendship dance.
Aside from the murals, the wine and arts festival will feature live music, food trucks, and drinks from local wineries and breweries, but the main attractions will be the murals.
"Our mission is to do what we can to revitalize downtown Eufaula, and to also do what we can to make it the best tourism and destination place as possible,” said Weldin.
"I'm looking forward to seeing all the artists and their creativity and what they're bringing to the festival," she added.
Maps are available at local shops showing where all the murals are located, some old, some new.
On the day of the festival, there will be a paint by number mural where people can help complete the pictures of famous Oklahomans from Eufaula, including football greats, the Selmon brothers.