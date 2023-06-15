TULSA, Okla. -- ATF agents arrested a man who they say was responsible for vandalizing a Brookside donut shop at least twice last year.
Coby Dale Green, 24, of Tulsa, was arrested Thursday morning, ATF agents tell FOX23.
Details on what led to his arrest have not yet been released.
Last October, The Donut Hole, located at East 33rd Street and South Peoria Avenue was the target of vandalism at least two times.
The business had its door and windows smashed, as well as a register and electronic equipment stolen. During one instance, the suspect lit a Molotov cocktail and threw it inside the shop, causing a fire.
The shop had first been vandalized the night after it hosted "The Queens Dirty Dozens,” an event where drag queens served customers donuts.