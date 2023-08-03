TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa man was arrested Wednesday after police say he stabbed another man in the head with a flagpole.
Clinton Collins, 54, of Tulsa, is facing a felony maiming charge after police responded to a report of a stabbing at a Tulsa Hills Sonic around 7:30 p.m., Tulsa police said in a social media post.
When police officers arrived, they found the victim with a flagpole through his head, police said.
Police said a pole, with an American Flag still attached, entered the man’s head beneath his jaw and exited the other side of his head near his right temple area.
Multiple witnesses said they saw the suspect, who police identified as Collins, charge at the victim and stab him with the flagpole through his head, police said.
The witnesses also told police they heard Collins say, "That's what he gets. He deserved it."
The relationship between the victim and Collins was not immediately known.
Tulsa firefighters had to cut part of the flagpole in order to transport the man by ambulance to the hospital, police said.
Police said the man will survive his injuries but could lose one of his eyes.