UPDATE (7/3/23) 7:43 p.m. — PSO said power has been restored to the majority of customers.
At 7:43 p.m., PSO said only a little under 200 were still without power.
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — 2,800 PSO customers were left without power in north Tulsa and Sand Springs Monday evening.
According to the PSO map, an outage first reported at 5:23 p.m. left around 1600 customers in Sand Springs without power.
Two outages in north Tulsa, near Pine and M.L.K left 1,200 customers without power. One outage was reported around 5:24 p.m., the other at 6:30 p.m.
The map estimates power will be restored at 11:30 p.m. for the Sand Springs outage.
The map estimates power will be restored at 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. for the two north Tulsa outages.
A spokesperson for PSO said the outages were caused by an equipment problem that locked up circuits in the area.