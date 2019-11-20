  • Arnold's Hamburgers to open new drive-thru next week

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • Arnold's Hamburgers in Tulsa is about to add a new drive-thru starting early next week.
    • The restaurant moved from its longtime location to the Crystal City shopping center near 33rd West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard earlier this year.
    • Issues with the gas line kept Arnold's from opening the drive-thru sooner. They originally wanted it up and running in July.
