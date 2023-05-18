WASHINGTON -- A federal judge found a Fort Gibson man guilty of several charges connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Anthony Alfred Griffith Sr., 58, was found guilty of four counts which included obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining on restricted grounds, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, according to court records.
Griffith and his employee Jerry Ryals, 28, were arrested and charged on March 4, 2021, in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol.
Griffith and Ryals traveled from Oklahoma to Washington D.C. to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally hosted by former President Donald Trump before heading to the Capitol where a riot ensued.
During Griffith’s bench trial in March, Griffith testified his religious views, specifically on abortion were among the reasons why he followed the political demonstrators to the Capitol. Griffith also told prosecutors that he didn’t know he was breaking the law even though there were alarms going off, chemicals being sprayed by police and broken glass on the floor, according to court records.
“Although Griffith testified that he was guided by firm religious convictions, particularly in regards to his views on abortion, those religious convictions do not negate the clear video and photographic evidence speaking to his intent to engage in political demonstrations in concert with the mob around him,” U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote in her findings of fact and conclusions of law."
Sentencing for Griffith is set for Aug. 25.