Anonymous donor leaves warm clothes at Collinsville Christmas tree

TULSA, Okla. - The Collinsville community is hoping a random act of kindness after their tree lighting ceremony Monday will be the start of more to come.
The ceremony at the Veterans Community Center near 9th and Main ended that night and employees coming back to clean up the next morning found a surprise on the Christmas tree.
Someone left hats, mittens, and scarves place inside plastic bags clipped to the tree.
One of those bags were left with a note saying, "God Bless You -- Jesus is the Reason for the Season."
The clothes are available for anyone to take in the community.
City leaders say there was no call for anyone to donate anything, and they don't know who is responsible for the random act of kindness.
The donations were left at the large Christmas tree which itself was anonymously donated in 2015 at the Veterans Community Center -- a location paid for by community fundraising.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
