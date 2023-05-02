TULSA, Okla. — The owner of Andolini's Pizza made a stop at the White House, not to deliver the famous Demarco, but to shake the President's hand as the Oklahoma Small Business Person of the Year.
FOX23 talked with Michael Bausch in March when he was first recognized.
Look closely at the picture at the top, that is a shared picture from the official POTUS account.
The caption with the picture reads: "Every time someone starts a new business – it’s an act of hope and optimism."
In less than 24 hours more than 10,000 people liked the Instagram post.
Bausch share the post on the Andolini's account, writing: "We strive every day to make Tulsa proud. I hope today I made Oklahoma proud. Representing our state as the Small Business Person of the Year from the SBA was enough, but having an opportunity to visit DC and land a visit to The White House was a dream made a reality.
I never would have imagined it also included time with the sitting President of the United States. While shaking hands, I gave a subtle joke that we both connected on and now our picture is on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. I’m still reeling from the events of today and the magnitude of privilege I had in representing our Great State.”
Tulsa-based Andolini's has grown to five pizzerias, two gelato shops, two food hall concepts, a food truck and a fine dining restaurant, Prossimo, since its founding in 2004.
For more than 60 years, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.