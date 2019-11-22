  • Andolini's employee wins pizza dough throwing competition in London

    By: Lynn Casey

    • Tara Hattan is a world champion acrobatic pizza dough thrower
    • Her first competition was in Las Vegas, and she says she came in dead last. Recently, she placed first in London.
    • Next, Hattan plans to go back to Las Vegas and win the competition she finished last in years ago.

    Andolini's employee,Tara Hattan, is a world champion acrobatic pizza dough thrower.

    She competed in London two weeks ago and won.

    Tara told us she started to teach herself years ago, and watched YouTube videos of champions to get better.

    Andolini's employees from all the locations face off in their own "pizza games" competitions and one day when they saw her skills the owners insisted she start competing for real.

    Her first competition was in Las Vegas, and she says she came in dead last. Recently, she placed first in London.

    Hattan says there are very, very few women and often she is the only woman competing.

    She even gets attitude at international competitions where the competitors and organizers are not used to having women there.

    She loves proving people wrong, and loved taking home the title from London.

    Next, Hattan plans to go back to Las Vegas and win the competition she finished last in years ago.

