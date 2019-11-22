Andolini's employee wins pizza dough throwing competition in London

TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:
- Tara Hattan is a world champion acrobatic pizza dough thrower
- Her first competition was in Las Vegas, and she says she came in dead last. Recently, she placed first in London.
- Next, Hattan plans to go back to Las Vegas and win the competition she finished last in years ago.
Andolini's employee,Tara Hattan, is a world champion acrobatic pizza dough thrower.
Related Headlines
She competed in London two weeks ago and won.
Tara told us she started to teach herself years ago, and watched YouTube videos of champions to get better.
Andolini's employees from all the locations face off in their own "pizza games" competitions and one day when they saw her skills the owners insisted she start competing for real.
Her first competition was in Las Vegas, and she says she came in dead last. Recently, she placed first in London.
Hattan says there are very, very few women and often she is the only woman competing.
She even gets attitude at international competitions where the competitors and organizers are not used to having women there.
She loves proving people wrong, and loved taking home the title from London.
Next, Hattan plans to go back to Las Vegas and win the competition she finished last in years ago.
Trending Stories
- Divided US House committee backs pot decriminalization
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
- Oklahomans for Equality hosts service for Transgender Day of Remembrance
- FOLLOW FOX23 on Facebook for updates in your news feed
- Dramatic police footage shows rescue of kidnapped 8-year-old Texas girl
- Sign up for free FOX23 Newsletters
Trending Video
Impeachment hearing opening statement: Read Ambassador Sondland's opening statement
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}