GLENPOOL, Okla. — A community meeting was held in Glenpool on State Highway 67.
Glenpool and Bixby city leaders teamed up for it and say they’re putting ideas in place to cope with traffic as the area grows.
They’re also asking for the community’s feedback.
The meeting was held in Glenpool for the community to know about plans to improve drivers' safety on State Highway 67 between Glenpool and Bixby.
This is the third meeting of its kind. The first was last November, there was another back in March.
More traffic signals and street lights, turn lanes, special "R-cut intersections" for drivers to make safer turns and changes in speed. These are just some of the ideas.
"This helps us plan for the future," said Glenpool City Manager David Tillotson.
Tillotson said the city is looking at what they can do with Hwy 67 between Glenpool and Bixby to improve road safety as the area grows.
"Not only is it a major four-lane highway connecting Bixby and Glenpool, but it’s more than that," Tillotson said. "It’s a thoroughfare for people in south county to get to 75, to get back into Tulsa, and anything we do has huge strategic importance for the growth of that corridor and the safety of that corridor."
Some of the ideas include changing the speed limit from 65 mph at the moment down to 55 mph and 45 mph in some places. There are also plans to include right turn deceleration lanes, traffic lights and turning lanes so drivers can see more easily.
The planners said they’ve looked at crashes in the area, where they are, what type of crashes they are and they’re hoping the planned changes could make the road safer.
Michelle Patchett was at the meeting. She said she lives near 161st and Elwood. She told me she's seen some near misses.
"It just is dangerous and it’s dangerous almost every single time you’re at the intersection because you’re having to watch the cars coming, going 65 miles an hour, and then you’re watching people come to the median turning," Patchett said. "People forget to stay in your lane until you make the turn and it’s just terrifying every single time we drive through there so I’m excited to see the proposals and the different ideas they’re coming up with to make it safer."
She said she likes what she sees in the plans.
"So far I think they’re wonderful, I think honestly, I think anything will truly help," Patchett said. "But I’m excited to see the speed reduction, I’m excited to see the different alternatives with not just the stop lights."
The planners are still asking for feedback. There's another meeting being held Thursday night at the New Beginnings Baptist Church in Bixby.
The plans will be finalized towards the end of the year.