TULSA, Okla. - One of the largest craft shows in Oklahoma returns to Tulsa beginning on Friday.
An Affair of the Heart is bringing its pop-up craft and boutique shopping event back to the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square for its 40th Tulsa show.
More than 450 artists, craftsmen, and boutiques are expected to line the expo -- bringing in vendors from more than 20 states.
The show runs Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $10 at the door and tickets are good for all three days of the show. Children 12 and under get in free.
This edition of An Affair of the Heart will have a private valet service for $10 at its south entrance.
