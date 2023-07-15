TULSA, Okla. — An Affair of the Heart returned to Tulsa for July 14-16 at Expo Square.
The event is Oklahoma’s largest and longest running show of its kind. It features arts, crafts and boutiques from all over the country.
An Affair of the Heart has been running for 38 years and this year around 50 new vendors attended the Tulsa show.
“It's been really fun, we’ve met some awesome new vendor friends, we’ve seen some really cool stuff here and its been a lot of fun” said Kelsey Burson, Owner of Emerald and August.
Burson came from Nebraska just for the show. She burns unique designs into hats.
“A lot of hats have gone home to new owners so it’s been awesome” Burson said,
Burson heard about the event from some vendor friends and just had to check it out.
“We’ve loved being here we will be back in October I think is the next show so we’ll be back at the next show” Burson said.
Burson says she plans on attending every year.
“We’ve learned a lot of things and how we’re going to expand into a bigger area next time and hopefully make it kind of a ritual thing for us,"Burson said.