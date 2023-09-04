UPDATE (9/4/2023; 9:02 p.m.) — Police have cancelled the amber alert for the 3-month-old baby out of Oklahoma City. The child was found safe and a suspect is in custody.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police are looking for a 3-month-old baby believed to be taken by the child's non-custodial parent.
According to the amber alert, Patrick Atkins took the 3-month-old and drove away in a white BMW.
The child was last seen wearing an orange Nike onesie.
Police said Patrick is considered armed and dangerous.
If you see the car or Patrick, call 911.
This is a developing story.