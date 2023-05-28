UPDATE (5/28/23) 5:41 p.m. — OHP said the alert was canceled and Blair was found safe.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old from Marshall County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP said they issued the alert on behalf of the Madill Police Department.
OHP said Brayden Blair was last seen with Keyondra Williams, a former family friend.
Blair is 3 feet tall, weighs 30 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, orange shorts and black Nike socks.
Williams is 5'7", weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Williams was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan hat, driving a maroon 2018 Dodge pick-up with Oklahoma tag 'CH25413.'
If you see Blair or Williams, call 911.