SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — For one man in Sand Springs, dealing with the aftermath of the June 18 storms is still a daily struggle.
Jacey Crase said her grandfather Jimmy Carner is on the verge of losing his house a year after losing his wife.
Crase said a family friend came out on Sunday to take a look at the home to see just how bad the damage was.
She didn't anticipate the impacts of the storms were getting worse.
Crase said a tree fell on the home during the storms and caused holes in the roof and damage to the attic, and now there's even water damage.
According to Crase, Carner stopped paying for homeowner's insurance while grieving the loss of his wife.
Crase said with Carner being 74 he simply hasn't recovered after losing his late wife. She hopes to help him and save their childhood home.
"When my grandmother was here, she was you know, his rock and everything. Now that she's not he has completely kind of just lost hope is what he said. He just doesn't have motivation to get out of the house," Crase said.
The family friend quoted the damage at $10,000. The family reached out to local churches for help.
Crase has also has set up a GoFundMe.