TULSA, Okla. — Over the last few years Abraham Cruz has made Oklahoma his home, but he had a rocky road getting there.
“I ended up in prison in 2007 because I was transporting cocaine from Los Angeles to the East Coast and driving back through Oklahoma with a lot of money, I think it was meant to be” said Cruz.
Cruz says that experience was a wake up call. He decided he needed to change how he was living.
“In prison I got on my hands and knees and I asked God for a second chance,” said Cruz.
Cruz says while he was behind bars he came up with a plan and a clothing company he calls Forever Faith.
“I started my business from prison, I wrote it out on a napkin in crayons and pencils,” said Cruz.
Today, he’s a free man with his own company, but that’s not what he’s focused on.
“My entire whole focus is on the children, on the youth, making sure that they understand that they have such a powerful future ahead of them,” said Cruz.
Cruz spends his time speaking at colleges, schools and prisons. He says he wants kids to avoid the same mistakes he’s made.
“I understood that we needed to help our youth to mold them in the right direction for the future, if they didn’t get the right direction it's very easy to slip up,” said Cruz.
Cruz says his mission in life is to inspire and mentor kids and teenagers.
“These men or youth or even women that are in a very unfortunate situation that’s the main point, that regardless of where they’re at in life they absolutely have the chance, the opportunity to move forward,” said Cruz.
Cruz says his most important message he wants people to take away is that everyone deserves a second chance.