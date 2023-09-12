TULSA, Okla. — Despite lead singer Steven Tyler’s vocal injury, the band Aerosmith will still be coming to Tulsa in November.
The band Aerosmith, known for their songs, “Sweet Emotion,” “Dream On” and “Walk This Way,” announced on social media several concerts are going to be rescheduled after lead singer Steven Tyler suffered a vocal cord injury at a show.
“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve,” Tyler said.
However, Tulsa was not included in the rescheduled concerts. FOX23 also reached out to the BOK Center, who told us the band’s November concert is still on.
The rescheduled dates, according to the band’s social media, are:
- Jan 29. 2024 in Detroit, Michigan
- Feb. 14 2024 in Chicago, Illinois
- Feb. 17 2024 in Washington D.C.
- Feb. 21 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canda
- Feb. 26 2024 in Raleigh. North Carolina
- Feb. 29 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio
The band said all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates and refunds will be available for people unable to attend. Anyone with questions about refunds is advised to reach out to where they bought the tickets,
Tickets are still on sale for the Tulsa concert.
For more information about the concert, including where to buy tickets, click here.