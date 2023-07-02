Addiction recovery organization opens second men's home

TULSA, Okla. — A local addiction recovery organization has opened their second men’s home.
SoberLife Recovery opened the Kiah Fields Home in a neighborhood to the west of 1st and Harvard on Sunday.
The home is named after Kiah Fields, a friend co-owners Travis Anderson and Tonya Wofford who lost his life to alcoholism.
“We wanted to name this house after Kiah so that all those that are struggling with their addiction and their alcoholism can see this as a beacon of hope,” Anderson said.
The home can house 10 men and offers a range of services.
“We have case managers, we have peer recovery support specialists, we hold groups, we help facilitate meetings like AA, NA, things like that, for the individuals that stay here,” said Kim Hill-Crown, the Chair of the Board for SoberLife.
They also offer help with employment and housing.
“We help them find their own permanent housing, get jobs and just become positive members of the community,” Hill-Crown said.
Anderson said when he left treatment himself, he struggled to find resources and a place to stay.
“Whenever me and Tonya opened up SoberLife Recovery, our mission was to provide a brand new program that’s not like any other,” Anderson said.
At the ribbon cutting ceremony, a car decorated with messages from Fields’ friends and family was parked outside the home.
“He was a great guy, he just lost to that battle,” Anderson said.
Anderson said one of the benefits of the home is having a group of peers that know what you’re going through.
Nick Tucker has been sober for four months and agrees with that benefit.
“You’ve got a group of guys around you that are all same minded, we’re all trying to recover and do better and then we can feed off each other and it’s just a great environment,” he said.
“It’s that brotherhood that they’ve created, it’s that environment that they created that’s made it just a great place to be,” Tucker also said.
Tucker also said doing detox the proper way and getting sober is life changing.
“It will eat you alive if you keep going, so you just have to come to that point where you just stop and you just say, ‘I’m done,’ you just have to come to that point and you’ll start getting family back, you’ll start getting friends back, all these things will happen, God’s good, so he’ll take care of you, so you just have to commit to it,” Tucker said.
