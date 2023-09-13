Adam Sandler to come to OKC for newly announced tour

OKLAHOMA CITY — Adam Sandler announced his new and upcoming 25-city tour run, The I Missed You Tour, and will perform at OKC's Paycom Center in December.
The tour is produced by Live Nation, starting on Oct. 12 and ending Dec. 12, 2023.
Tickets will be available starting with a Live Nation presale beginning Thursday, September 14 at 12 PM local time. The general on sale for The I Missed You Tour will start Friday, September 15 at 12 PM Local Time on Ticketmaster.com.
The show in Oklahoma City is on Dec. 9, 2023.
The announcement of the The I Missed You Tour comes following Sandler's successful "Adam Sandler LIVE" sold out shows earlier this year.
The I Missed You Tour Dates:
Thu Oct 12 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Fri Oct 13 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Oct 14 — Portland, OR — Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sun Oct 15 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Arena
Mon Oct 16 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena
Wed Oct 18 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose
Thu Oct 19 — Stateline, NV — Tahoe Blue Event Center
Fri Oct 20 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center
Sat Oct 21 — Palm Desert, CA — Acrisure Arena
Mon Oct 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
Tue Nov 07 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Wed Nov 08 — Rochester, NY — Blue Cross Arena
Thu Nov 09 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Sat Nov 11 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
Sun Nov 12 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Mon Nov 13 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena
Wed Nov 15 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thu Nov 16 — Memphis, TN — FedExForum
Sat Dec 02 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sun Dec 03 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center
Thu Dec 07 — San Antonio, TX — AT&T Center
Fri Dec 08 — Thackerville, OK — WinStar Casino
Sat Dec 09 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
Sun Dec 10 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena
Tue Dec 12 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena