ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — The United States Attorney's Office of Eastern District of Oklahoma confirmed a Bunch man pled guilty to kidnapping and illegal possession of a firearm.
Justin Kyle Muskrat, 37, was first charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of illegally possessing a firearm in April after investigators believed he kidnapped someone from Muskogee County.
According to investigators, Muskrat kidnapped another man from a Muskogee County residence on March 15 using a machete. He allegedly forced the victim into the trunk of a car and drove him to Adair County where he bound, assaulted and threatened him.
When officers arrived on scene, they found Muskrat with a gun and ammunition. With the previous felony, this was illegal possession.
Muskrat is in custody until a sentencing is determined.