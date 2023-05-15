MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An Ada man was sentenced to 68 months in prison after he caused a fatal crash while on methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 47-year-old Nathan Nolen of Ada was sentenced to 68 months in prison for Manslaughter in Indian Country.
According to investigators, when Nolen was driving under the influence of methamphetamine, he crossed the center line of State Highway 3 in Pontotoc County, striking an oncoming vehicle. Two passengers were killed and a third was seriously injured.
“No sentence will fully heal the pain from this tragic loss of two innocent lives,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray. “But it is important for our community to see such careless actions come with very serious consequences. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold accountable those who engage in criminally reckless violence.”
“The defendant’s decision to ingest methamphetamine and drive a motor vehicle resulted in a disastrous collision and loss of life,” said United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. “My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and I can only hope the sentence imposed will deter the defendant and others from driving under the influence and endangering the lives of others.”
The case was prosecuted by United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma because the victim is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and it occurred in the Chickasaw Nation Reservation and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
