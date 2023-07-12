Ada family still seeking answers 28 years after loved one is found dead

ADA, Okla. — An Oklahoma family is calling for answers 28 years after a 15-year-old boy was found dead in Ada.
Daniel Furr’s body was discovered in an abandoned quarry in 1995, his killer has never been found.
Tulsa podcaster, Raven Rollins hosts Sirens: A Southern True Crime Podcast and dedicates her series to shedding light on cold cases. She was struck by Furr's case and her latest episode focuses on the mysteries surrounding investigation and how his family are still desperately searching for answers.
"I think it’s time for us to start talking. It’s been 28 years you know I mean it’s one thing for a party to lead to something horrible something got out of hand or something like that but to let it go in for 28 years is that’s a heavy burden," said Rollins. "This case has definitely been one of my cradle cases the ones that you kind of hold next to you you know because it did happen in my hometown and it just always haunted me."
His family says there are other unanswered questioned and are calling or his body to be exhumed, as this new podcast tries to raise awareness of the case.
Furr's body was found on July 11, 1995. His family says he loved daisies, and to mark his death each year, they put daisies on his grave in Ada.
It's been 28 years since her 15-year-old brother died and Chelsea Phelps says she misses him every day.
"You go through hard times as you grow up and there’s moments where you just wish you could talk to your older brother, you know, you’re older sibling, because they would understand," Phelps said.
She was eight years old when Daniel's body was found in the pit of an abandoned quarry southeast of Ada, and she says her family want answers.
"We want the truth you know whether it comes out something we don’t want it to be or we’re prepared for anything, we want the truth," Phelps said.
Back in 1995, the family says Daniel had fallen in with a bad crowd, and they say he was last seen five days before his body was found when he walked out of his home after a family argument.
The autopsy says he died of a traumatic injury to the chest but his body was badly decomposed and had to be identified through dental records, which the family say were from when he was 11 years old.
"The autopsy has two different heights on it," Phelps said. "They originally thought it was somebody in their mid-20s and then the body was shorter than my brothers by six inches, the hair was long enough to be pulled back into a ponytail and if you saw pictures Daniel, he always had a buzz cut."
"It was ruled traumatic injury to the chest yet we don’t know if it was actually a stabbing. They assumed it was a stabbing at the time they did find a knife nearby but we don’t know if they ever said this is the murder weapon. I didn’t see that in any reports anywhere and the fact that the body has no fall injuries," said Rollins.
"I don't think those answers will be able to make sense without that body exhumed and DNA testing done," said Phelps.
A DNA Test was also carried out in 2008, on blood that investigators found, but Phelps says there are some things that don’t match Daniel in the autopsy. His height and hair length, and she says she wants the body exhumed to make sure it is Furr's.
After 28 years, Furr's family just want to know what happened.
"I feel like the longer that we go with the unanswered questions, the hurt just continues to grow," Phelps explained. "We will never give up. I mean anybody that’s going through this, you can’t."
"I just can’t fathom never knowing never having any definite answers at all not eve. Was he actually there that night we don’t know. There’s just so many things that I cannot imagine going 28 years not knowing," said Rollins. "If we can just keep moving forward and in this forward motion the more people that come forward the more we can string this web together and find out what really happened."
The family says they’ve already had some tips sent to them, but ultimately they want Furr's case solved.
"I think if we can get one definitive answer on something which is why I think we should start with exhumation I think it will just be a snowball effect of answers," said Rollins.
Furr's family is calling on anyone with information to come forward.
OSBI told FOX23 they are still investigating the case.
To catch Sirens: A Southern True Crime Podcast on the case of Daniel Furr, click here.