AAA on the road summer heat safety tips for drivers

It's getting hotter and hotter outside and summer is just beginning. Some people may avoid the heat by going on roadtrips or shopping. However, the car can become dangerous in this weather.
“Summertime, we do see roadside calls increase significantly. So coming into 4th of July weekend we anticipate thousands of calls over just a weekend period,” said Rylie Mansuetti with AAA.
Mansuetti says People need to be prepared in case their car breaksdown in the heat.
"You never know when you might have a car issue and breakdown. A kit just ensures that you’ll be prepared in that situation. You'll have the things to make you comfortable, to have others be able to assist you and wait in the time being for emergency roadside assistance to come in,” said Mansuetti.
Mansuetti recommends forming a kit with batteries, blankets, flashlights, water and more. Jumper cables are especially important.
“The summer heat can really degrade a battery really fast especially if your battery is more than three years old,” said Mansuetti
Mansuetti says these items are essential for safety in these summer months.
“Your wait times for assistance might be a little bit longer so having these extra preparedness and precautions items in your vehicle will help you and your passengers stay safe in that situation,” said Mansuetti.
Drivers also need to remember that state law requires them to slow down and move over when seeing another vehicle on the side of the road, in order to give them room.
“We need to slow down and move over because they will be outside their vehicles and in vulnerable positions and we are moving at high speeds,” said Mansuetti.