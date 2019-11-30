A grinch gets away with a Christmas tree snatched out of the Ottawa Co. Sheriff's Office

- OTTAWA CO., Okla. Quick Facts: -
- A grinch gets away with a Christmas tree snatched right out of the Ottawa Co. Sheriff's Office.
- According to Sheriff Jeremy Floyd, a dispatcher tried to stop the suspect, but he ran away Friday night.
- Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 918-542-2806.
