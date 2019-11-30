  • A grinch gets away with a Christmas tree snatched out of the Ottawa Co. Sheriff's Office

    By: Jennah Kester

    • According to Sheriff Jeremy Floyd, a dispatcher tried to stop the suspect, but he ran away Friday night. 
    • Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 918-542-2806.

