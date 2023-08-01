TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) added Juan Martin to its Most Wanted List after they say he and his girlfriend set up a bogus date with a victim.
According to TPD robbery detectives, Alesia Beckman and Juan Martin committed a robbery in early July.
Police say Beckman met the victim online and planned to meet at Roosters Sports Bar in Tulsa.
According to a police report, Beckman and Martin both drove their vehicles to the ally, east of the bar. They then entered the back seat of the suspect’s vehicle.
TPD Lt. Justin Ritter says the victim wasn’t expecting Martin to be a third wheel.
“They park and low and behold, subject shows up robs the man of his wallet, phone and runs off,” said Ritter.
Martin pointed a gun at the victim and told him to lie on the ground while they took items from his vehicle, according to the police report. The victim then chased after the suspect in his vehicle and then crashed into the suspect’s vehicle.
TPD says they were able to arrest Beckman, but Martin, a convicted felon who has spent time in prison for multiple crimes including robbery, is still in the community.
“This isn't his first ride. I don't think the public needs to be concerned. This was a setup deal, pretty isolated,” said Ritter.