PAWNEE, Okla. — The Pawnee county sheriff and undersheriff said they are questioning why commissioners have plans to lease a building for a dollar to the city when they say they could sell it and pay money instead.
Sheriff Darrin Varnell says his department is paying for things that it shouldn’t have to, and also that they’re not getting the funding the department needs.
"We’re left trying to figure out how to come up with the money," Varnell said.
He and his undersheriff Nick Mahoney said state law says the Board of County Commissioners is supposed to give them money to keep the Pawnee county jail running, which includes paying for medical and utility bills
However, they said they haven’t been getting the money.
"We’re spending roughly half a million dollars covering medical utilities food bedding and clothing for the inmates things that, as I said are required by statute for them to fund," Varnell said.
In December 2022, Sheriff Varnell filed a lawsuit asking the county commissioners for funding.
They then heard the county was donating the old Pawnee health department building to be the new City of Pawnee police department building.
"You cant claim that you don’t have money and you can’t claim that you don’t have resources to meet these needs if you have the ability to give away a 100 thousand dollar asset," Undersheriff Mahoney said.
In May, Sheriff Varnell filed a temporary injunction to try to stop the donation from happening
"I believe it should have been sold just like any other county building would have been done," Varnell said.
"We’ve got citizens complaining because their roads are full of potholes, we’ve got government buildings that need work, and they want to essentially subsidize the city with a building that was bought and paid for by taxpayers county wide," Varnell added.
The Sheriff's Attorney Steve Money spoke to FOX23 about why the temporary injunction was not pursued.
"It was informally agreed by the agreed by the attorneys that the building would not be transferred," Money said.
Varnell said he’s now heard the building is going to be leased for a dollar per year.
The Pawnee Police Department also confirmed with FOX23 that the old health department building is going to be their future office.
Undersheriff Mahoney said the citizens of Pawnee County are losing out because of this.
"It just doesn’t make sense to give away real property when that could be sold at fair market value and that money either used to pay for the things that need to be paid for at the sheriffs office or used or used to upgrade county buildings or you know fix roads," Mahoney said.
Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher offered a statement to FOX23 about the actions taken by the Pawnee Board of County Commissioners.
“The information provided by Pawnee County Sheriff Varnell and Undersheriff Mahoney regarding the disposition of the former Pawnee County Health building is inaccurate," Fisher said. "That building is currently the subject of a legal action filed by the Sheriff against the Pawnee County Board of County Commissioners. As such, the attorneys representing both the Board of County Commissioners and the Sheriff have agreed to refrain from selling the building until such time as that legal action has concluded. Consequently, the Board of County Commissioners voted to lease the building on a month to month basis to the City of Pawnee for the use of their police department. That month to month lease can be terminated upon thirty day’s notice by the Board to the City. As a part of that month to month lease, the City of Pawnee has agreed to maintain the building and to pay for the costs of all utilities associated with it. The lease will be terminated and the Board of County Commissioners will decide how to dispose of the building once the legal action by the Sheriff against the Board is concluded. In the meantime, the Board’s actions will save County taxpayers the costs associated with the upkeep of the building.”