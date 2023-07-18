OKLAHOMA CITY — The 988 Mental Health Lifeline, a three-digit number offering mental health support, marked one year of service in July.
As of the first anniversary, the lifeline has handled 39,831 calls, averaging more than 3,000 calls per month.
"The 988 Mental Health Lifeline represents a significant advancement of mental health services within the state," Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges said. "More Oklahomans have timely access to the essential services for their well-being. It's inspiring to see many Oklahomans taking advantage of the mental health resources available to them."
Any Oklahoman can call or text 988 for mental health help, substance abuse resources or someone to talk to about concern for a friend or family member dealing with those things.
The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health says each year, nearly 300,000 Oklahomans report having a substance abuse disorder. Additionally, about 300 Oklahomans are admitted for urgent care or crisis mental health services.
ODMHSAS says in the past year, 4.1% of adults in Oklahoma had serious thoughts of suicide, with one in 10 students reporting attempting suicide in the past 12 months.
The primary reasons for 988 calls in the first year include suicidal thoughts and thoughts of self-harm, followed by coordination of care.
"988 is for all Oklahomans who need mental health support, 24/7. An operator will listen to what's going on, talk through next steps and connect the caller with the specific type of help they need. Depending on the situation, that could be a therapist recommendation, self-care resources or a connection with an Urgent Care and Crisis Center," Slatton-Hodges said.
988 replaced the 11-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number in July 2022 after mental health and suicide prevention advocates asked Congress for a shorter, easier-to-remember number for individuals in crisis.
"In Oklahoma, 988 is more than just a call center. We have established the country's most comprehensive crisis response continuum and can see the substantial impact it is having on Oklahomans reaching out in moments of distress or crisis," Commissioner Slatton-Hodges continued.
Operators of this lifeline are Oklahomans trained to provide conversational support or dispatch mobile crisis teams if the situation requires in-person assistance.
Bonnie Campo is the senior director of public relations for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services.
“We’ve had calls from numerous states that I’ve just been on,” Campo said. “[Where they say] ‘We love what you’re doing. You’re really reaching the community and the way you’re using 988, more than just suicide prevention, but just as a mental health lifeline. How do we do that?’ And so, it’s been really encouraging to sit where I sit and we’re developing tool kits to help other states roll it out and implement it. Oklahoma’s become a beacon of hope to so many others.”
The agency is rolling out a Back-to-School campaign about mental health on social media.
If you or someone you know needs help feel free to call or text 988. You can also learn more here.