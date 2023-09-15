BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- A 93-year-old grandmother on hospice was reunited with her jewelry on Thursday after it was stolen from her home by a home health aide, Broken Arrow Police said.
Bobbie Ripperger’s caregiver told Fox23 News all the woman wanted when she discovered her jewelry was stolen was for it to be returned and for justice.
Ripperger’s daughter found her mother’s tennis bracelet and two diamond rings while shopping for replacement items at EZ Pawn in Broken Arrow.
Ripperger was devastated when she discovered that six pieces of jewelry, given to her by her late husband Harold, were missing from her dresser and jewelry box.
“I just have never had very much, and then to have somebody take what I had was just devastating to me," Ripperger said.
Broken Arrow Police Detective Mark Back handled the investigation, trying to track down some of the other stolen items that had been pawned using special software.
FOX23 spoke with Back, who said he recovered another ring at another pawn shop, and that two other rings are unaccounted for.
The investigation determined the jewelry had been pawned by a home health aide caring for Bobbie.
Detective Back and Detective Ed Bentz said they made arrangements to return the items to Bobbie in person on Thursday.
“When we walked in there it was the biggest smile I’ve seen and she told me that she’d been praying every day and she knew God would deliver this jewelry to her.”
“Well I couldn’t sleep, I tell you, it’s amazing,” said Ripperger.
Ripperger, a woman of Christian faith, she doesn’t believe her daughter finding some of the items is just coincidence.
“I just told her you know it’s bound to show up,” she said. “And we always pray, and the Lord always opens the door and shows us where to go.”
Detective Back said a suspect has been identified and he’s working on an affidavit to forward charges to the DA’s office.
From start to finish, the jewelry was returned to Ripperger within ten days of the initial police report being filed with Tulsa Police.
“That’s why you become a cop, I’ve been doing it for 22 years,” said Detective Back.
Back advises everyone to make sure you keep valuable items locked up and if you have caregivers in your home to think about installing a video camera.