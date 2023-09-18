TULSA, Okla. — September 18 may just be an ordinary day for a majority of the country, but in Tulsa it is a day to celebrate.
This year's 918 Day theme is The Story of Tulsa which the City says "honors Tulsa's past as we continue to write the next chapter of our city's history."
FOX23 talked with Danny Boy O'Connor, owner of The Outsiders House, first thing Monday morning about his love for Tulsa.
Mayor G.T. Bynum is taking a 12-hour tour of the city Monday, naturally starting at 9:18 a.m. He will stop at a new Tulsa destination each hour.
“918 Day represents what I love most about our city,” Mayor Bynum said. “Residents coming together to celebrate what makes Tulsa the best city in the world.”
918 Day Deals
- Bar Serra: Guacamole and Salsa or Skinny Margaritas $9.18
- Kendra Scott: 20% off if you mention 918 day
- Gearhead Outfitters: Free pair of socks with every pair of On shoes purchased
- Wild Fork: all signature cocktails $9.18
- Queenies: featuring special 918 iced cookies
- Glacier Chocolate: solid chocolate Tulsa Driller bars - two for $9.18 - one per customer
- Stems Floral Design: mixed rose and alstroemeria bunches $9.18 while supplies last
- Banana Republic: 40% off friends and family
- Lolly Garden: 15% off store wide
- J. Spencer: 10% off entire purchase
- Recover: B12 or Glutathione injections $9.18 (reg $25); buy one IV drip for $91.80; 90 minute massage $91.80
- Anne Marie and Co - 9.18% off all purchases
- Salt and Yoga: $9.18 drop ins plus sale on all Tulsa merch
- Ediblend Superfood: Acai and pitaya bowls $9.18
- Stonehorse Market: special cookies for 918 day
FOX23 has an album here if you want to share your love of Tulsa with pictures from your favorite places.
The celebration was launched in 2018 and is celebrated each year, playing on the Tulsa area code and the date Sept. 18.
The day is wrapped up with the BOK Tower downtown being lit up with the numbers 918.
A free 918 Day Scavenger Hunt is set for Saturday, Sept. 23 to wrap up the week testing people's knowledge of Tulsa. Registration is over but the winner will be announced at the end of the month.