TULSA, Okla. — We've learned more than 80 Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) employees have left since State Superintendent Ryan Walters took office.
 
FOX23 put in the open records request for payroll documents from OSDE in July and received them on Friday. We've been sorting through them since.
 
We requested the payroll documents to better see who's employed since Walters took office. FOX23 requested payrolls from October and November 2022 when former State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister was in office. We also requested documents from January 2023 when Walters first took office and most recently, July.
 
Documents show 86 employees have left since January.
 
In July, when FOX23 interviewed Republican State House Representative Mark McBride about alleged grants not being applied for under Walters' leadership, he said it's impossible to reach anyone because they either "left or got fired."
It's unclear if people left on their own or were fired.
 
We reached out to Walters' office for a comment, we did not hear back.
 
FOX23 reported that multiple grant writers left OSDE when Walters took office.
 
Earlier this month, FOX23 talked to former school councilor for OSDE, Janessa Bointy, when she named Walters in her wrongful termination lawsuit after she was fired for speaking at her child's school board meeting back in March. She claims she was speaking as a parent concerned about suicide and offered resources for families, teachers, and staff.
 
"I really want to hold Ryan Walters accountable," Bointy said. "It's not okay to terminate someone for speaking about an important issue that effects all of us and the community, but I didn't do anything wrong. I didn't breach a confidentiality agreement. I didn't violate a media policy."
 
According to documents, many people in the Office of Student Supports for mental and behavioral health service and grant writers are gone.
 
Bointy said Walters actions and controversial statements have caused many people to quit.
 
"They are probably trying to avoid being the next one on his chopping block so now those people doing this amazing work, leading our schools, are not there anymore and we know schools need a lot of support assistance and resources and there's not people there," she said.
 
In January, there were 421 employees at OSDE. As of July, there are 384 employees. Which means there are 37 vacancies. It's unclear of those vacant positions were dissolved or remain open.

