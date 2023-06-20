6 animals dead after unattended candle starts house fire in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a house fire ear 21st and Garnett on Tuesday morning.
Crews on the scene were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but one person was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries.
According to Andy Little with TFD, the resident had lost electricity after the weekend storms and lit a candle.
TFD said the resident fell asleep and the candle then started a fire.
Crews said the resident tried to run back into the burning house multiple times in an effort to save house pets.
Unfortunately, crews were unable to save the animals despite performing CPR and providing oxygen. Five cats and one dog died from sustaining injuries in the fire.