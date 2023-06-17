TULSA, Okla. — A 5k was held Saturday morning to raise awareness and funds to fight prostate cancer.
The Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk was hosted by Urologic Specialists and took place at River West Festival Park, near West 21st and Jackson.
“As the area’s leader in caring for men with prostate cancer, Urologic Specialists is proud to host the Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk,” Dr. Cole Davis of Urologic Specialists said in a press release. “As the number of treatments for advanced prostate cancer rapidly increase, we’re pleased to bring these options to the men in our community as they fight this disease. In addition to clinical treatment, we want prostate cancer patients to have the emotional support they need to live longer, happier lives.”
The event featured a survivor’s ceremony, fundraising awards, a kids’ superhero dash and the 5k.
Lauren Hodges, a field sales associate for Boston Scientific, a local partner for the race, emphasized how deadly prostate cancer can be.
“A man will pass away every 15 minutes from prostate cancer, so it’s definitely a big deal and there’s a lot of need for research and development around it,” she said.
Margaret Starkey, a field marketing manager for Boston Scientific, said she hopes the event brings men awareness about prostate cancer and the treatment options for it.
“We’re here to raise money and awareness for prostate cancer, making sure that men seek treatment options for prostate cancer and know to get a PSA drawn and kind of look for those signs and symptoms and the treatment options for it,” she said.