TULSA, Okla. — The Breaking Barriers 5k and 1 mile fun run wrapped up in north Tulsa, celebrating and benefiting Activate Oklahoma and the women at the Lindsey House.
The nonprofit Lindsey House provides transitional housing for women with children who have experienced homelessness.
This event was part of Activate Oklahoma’s Couch to 5k program, and they say today was celebration of the dozen or so women from the Lindsey House who finished it tonight.
Around a hundred and fifty runners hit the Osage Prairie Trail in north Tulsa Saturday evening for the event.
All the money raised at the event will go to Activate Oklahoma and the Lindsey House.
FOX23 spoke with Kathy Bratton with Activate Oklahoma and Maggie Hoey with Lindsey House before the race about the importance of the event.
"We wanted to go someplace where not everyone has the opportunity, so we decided we wanted to partner up with the Lindsey House,” Bratton said.
“We're a transitional living center for women who are raising their children. So, for the past 15 weeks, we've been training with Kathy and with Activate Oklahoma and a group of volunteers, and it's all culminating today in a 5k that we're participating in together,” Hoey said.
Hoey said 24 moms and 47 children call Lindsey house home. Many of the women have dealt with homelessness.
Of those 24 women, Hoey says about a dozen participated in the program and saw it through to the finish line.
