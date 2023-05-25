TULSA, Okla. — OSU Health Sciences is working to reduce neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) within northeast Oklahoma through a half a million dollar grant from Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
According to Stanford Medicine Children's Health, "neonatal abstinence syndrome is what happens when babies are exposed to drugs in the womb before birth. Babies can then go through drug withdrawal after birth. The syndrome most often applies to opioid medicines."
The goal of the $500,000 grant is to provide incarcerated women, ether those already pregnant or those at a childbearing age, with neonatal care and/or education who are at higher risk for opioid or substance abuse disorders who reside in Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner counties.
OSU and the Women's Justice Program partnered together to apply for a grant called the Neonatal Absence syndrome grant because we saw a high need for, pregnant women with substance use disorders," said Chetana Musapeta, project manager for OSU Rural Health. "And, you know, unfortunately, Oklahoma has led the nation in female incarceration for the last 30 years."
Musapeta said, because substance abuse disorders and incarceration tend to go hand-in-hand, this grant gives those women an opportunity to seek treatment options or learn of the dangers of substance abuse disorder while pregnant. It also places them with a case manager to help guide them once they leave the criminal justice system.
Tablets were brought into four of the six targeted county jails to offer telehealth through OSU Medicine clinics on family planning, prenatal and postpartum services, prescriptions, treatment options and learn about signs and symptoms of NAS.
Jena Moore with Women in Recovery, Women's Justice Program and the case manager for the grant, said they focus specifically on when who enter the criminal justice program while pregnant.
"Making sure that while she is incarcerated, that there's prenatal and postnatal care," Moore said. 'We are alerted with lists of pregnant women as well as being able to make sure that that prenatal care continues when they're released."
"Most of our rural jails don't have the resources to meet the needs of women. As telehealth services were increasing during the pandemic, we created a system that would incorporate the telehealth mode within county jails," said Dallas McCance, director of programs at Hardesty Center for Clinical Research and Neuroscience.
Moore said they really work to find resources for women in more rural areas so they don't have to come to bigger cities, like Tulsa, to find the care they need.
Musapeta said around 65 percent of the women currently incarcerated within Oklahoma have some form of a substance abuse disorder.
Because of this grant, they can offer so many more services to those in need.
"We have been able to, you know, lead the way in accessing the jails for different services for like our 'Parenting in Jail program' within Women's Justice Program and Family and Children's Services," Moore said. "Also, we're able to get men some services now for our 'Parenting in Jail program.' We're allowing GED to come into some of the rural county jails. And again, just that awareness that substance use is a disease. It's not a moral failure."
So far, more than 100 women have received prenatal and family planning care through the virtual care tablets, and 33 of those women have been referred to treatment and care after leaving the jail, like sober living homes, employment opportunities and recovery support.
For more information, contact Sara Plummer at sara.plummer@okstate.edu or call 918-561-1282.