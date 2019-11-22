0 50 units broken into at Tulsa storage facility

QUICK FACTS:

Someone broke into 50 units at Quality Storages near 21st & Sheridan Thursday.

Officials say security has really gone downhill in the area since the car wash next door closed. We were told it started with people stealing coins from the coin boxes at the car wash, holes in the fences were never fixed. In just the last couple weeks, they believe things escalated with at least 50 storage units getting broken into and ransacked with valuables stolen.

Police and city officials were checking out the damage around noon.

We talked to the manager, and he said the property owner is out of state. So, most of the time no employees are at the property. He says they didn’t want this to happen but couldn’t keep the thieves out on their own.

The city wrote them up for several violations for all the debris and unsecured units, and stagnant water in the car wash bays. The property owner has 10 business days from tomorrow to address the problem or the city will secure the property and begin condemnation.

People renting these units say they have been paying monthly rent as usual unaware that this was going on or that their belongings were stolen. Not all victims have been notified yet.

City councilor Cass Fahler brought this to police attention today. Fassler said he saw a person leaving with a dolly full of stuff last night and this morning after hearing of the problems, he went over and saw people loading a car with stolen stuff from the units.

One person ran from him across Sheridan, got hit by a car, but jumped back up and managed to run away. Police are looking for the car that the stolen things were loaded into because. Officers have a tag number.

