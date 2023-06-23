TULSA, Okla. — Five people were taken into custody Friday night after shots were fired at a Tulsa police officer and then a pursuit ensued.
A police officer was in the area at O’Brien Park, 6149 N. Lewis Ave, when someone started firing shots.
A short car chase then ensued into a neighborhood near 52nd Street North and Rockford where the suspects bailed out of the car and started running.
Police eventually apprehended all five suspects.
Two were bitten by a TPD K9 and are getting medical attention at a nearby hospital.
Police said some of the suspects are juveniles but are not releasing ages or names at this time.