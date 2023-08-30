TULSA, Okla. – Five people were arrested following an undercover prostitution operation in Tulsa, police said.
Tulsa police said five people were arrested after they tried to pay undercover officers for sex and even tried to recruit undercover officers into prostitution.
One of the suspects, Scott Norman, agreed to exchange drugs for sex with an undercover officer, Tulsa police said in a press release. Norman, who is a known gang member, was found with a trafficking weight of fentanyl and a firearm, police said.
Norman is also wanted on felony warrants for robbery and kidnapping, according to court records.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.