4th of July vacationers scrambling after Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park closes due to storm damage

MANNFORD, Okla. − Fourth of July weekend is usually a busy weekend for a Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park at Keystone Lake. The park posted that they are temporarily closed due to storm damage. Vacationers are wondering if their Independence Day plans are left in limbo.
For the last five months, Karl Hemerlein, his wife and their five kids have looked forward to their Fourth of July trip.
They live two hours away in Van Buren, Arkansas.
“My wife was just on Facebook, you know, to prepare for the trip, and she saw a little note on there that said there’s been storm damage,” Hemerlein said.
He said he vacation he planned for his family had to be canceled.
“No one contacted us at all. I contacted the resort, and I was informed that there’s been a lot of damage. There were some trailers that were turned over. They had people out there working all hours trying to restore electric. The wibit, that’s the big inflatable obstacle course on the water, was ripped, I’m told was ripped up, ripped to pieces, something along those lines,” he said.
FOX23 stopped by to talk to the owner, who said workers weren't there.
Then, they told us to leave the grounds.
We found out from that visit that the pool and slides are open as they work to clean up trees.
Jellystone Park posted to Facebook that they’re working hard to reopen.
“Right now I’m kind of left in limbo and I think that any hard-working American should have some kind of guarantee when their money has been already been invested and tied up in a service that is yet to be provided,” Hemerlein said.
He tried to get his money back.
“They’ve been informed that they cannot issue refunds. They can only issue credits. With inflation and everything and prices going up, I don’t know if our investment this year is gonna cover us for the same amount that we were hoping to get for next year,” he said.