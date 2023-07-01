4th of July celebration held at New Orleans Square

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The New Orleans Square Block Party came back to Broken Arrow Saturday night.
The event took place at New Orleans Square, near 101st and Elm, and featured several musicians who played for some big-name rock bands.
Musicians included:
• Kevin Chalfant, who was the former lead singer of The Storm and performed with Journey and the Alan Parson Live Project.
• John Eefante, who was a former lead singer for Kansas.
• Fran Cosmo, who was a former lead singer for Boston.
• John Schlitt the original lead singer of HeadEast and a singer for Petra.
• Charlie Huh, who was a former lead singer for Foghat and Humble Pie.
• Randall Hall, a former member of Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Aside from music, there was also vendors, food truck and a kid’s zone.
At 10 p.m., there was a fireworks show.
Mayor Debra Wimpee said the event was a great way for people to safely enjoy fireworks.
“With the left-over debris and stuff that’s still probably within the city, some people are not feeling comfortable firing off their fireworks this year that they normally would, they’re able to come out here and be able enjoy the fireworks safely,” she said.
Wimpee also said the event coincided with the revitalization of New Orleans Square.
“Hopefully people come out here tonight and then see what all is around here and they come back and they shop and they spend money with the merchants that are out here,” she said.
