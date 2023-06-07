TULSA, Okla. — Miss Oklahoma has kicked off in Tulsa, bringing young women from across the state to compete for the crown.
Forty competitors fight for not only the crown, but also a chance to later compete in the Miss America competition.
Jack Cooper, the president and chairman of the board for Miss Oklahoma, said there is a lot of preparation that goes into the competition.
Cooper said it takes so much preparation, a candidate could be prepping for the competition a year in advance and the team behind the show could be prepping even longer.
"These young women work long hours as well as the board. We work from year to year preparing for this competition, getting all the schedules worked out, all the ins and outs. So it's a volunteer position, but it's a full time position," Cooper said.
He said the girls prepare for multiple segments of the competition including talent, fitness, onstage interview and evening wear. All of these segments allow the judges to determine the best fit for the crown.
"They're looking for an intelligent young woman. They're looking for one that is accomplished, the one that has strong educational goals," he explained. "They're looking for young women that have great speaking skills. They're looking for a young woman that is dynamic, that people want to meet when she walks into a room."
Part of the competition that happen behind the scenes is an interview that counts as 30 percent of the girls' final scores.
"Then we have fitness and health, which is also worth 20 percent. Talent is worth 20 percent, evening gown which is 20 percent. And then on stage question which is worth 10 percent," Cooper said.
He explained what brings so many young women to compete in Miss Oklahoma and what winning the competition would look like.
"Whoever is crowned Miss Oklahoma, their life will be forever changed in a positive way," Cooper said. "She will have an opportunity to share her community service initiative across our state, as well as nationwide … she will have an opportunity to speak to children across the nation, civic organizations, special groups just to share her story, to get her message out, whatever she feels strongly about, her compassion in life."
